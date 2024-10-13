Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.85.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CXB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.12.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.11.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In related news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

