Camden National Co. (CAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Camden National has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,088. Camden National has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $605.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Camden National

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.