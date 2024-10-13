Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Westend Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 4.3% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westend Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cameco worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cameco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,524,000 after purchasing an additional 215,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cameco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,210,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 6.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,672,000 after buying an additional 265,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Up 1.7 %

CCJ stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

