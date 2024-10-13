Canaccord Genuity Group Trims 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price to $20.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $16.26 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $57.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,981.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,981.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $214,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 43,183.3% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 444.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 18,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 451.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

