Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.87 and traded as high as C$35.81. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.59, with a volume of 624,789 shares traded.

CU has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of C$860.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4063556 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

