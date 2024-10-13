Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 44.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

