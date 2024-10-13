Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Capcom Stock Up 0.7 %

CCOEY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.35. Capcom has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

