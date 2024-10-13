Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 718,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 478,759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 294,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,042,000 after acquiring an additional 289,638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,697,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 575,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 107,429 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 174,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

