Capital Southwest Co. (CSWCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on November 1st

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

CSWCZ opened at $25.92 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

