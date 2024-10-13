Capital Southwest Co. (CSWCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on November 1st

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
CSWCZ opened at $25.92 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
