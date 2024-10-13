Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth approximately $16,079,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,186. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.31 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 113.17%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

