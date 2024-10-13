Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $653,567,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $611,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,312,000 after buying an additional 173,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,628,000 after buying an additional 80,087 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.40.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $238.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.84 and a 200-day moving average of $253.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

