Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $119 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,883,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 4.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $118,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

