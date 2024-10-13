Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after buying an additional 1,000,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,633,000 after acquiring an additional 219,894 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.