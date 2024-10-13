Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.81 and traded as low as C$6.57. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 317,562 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.08). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of C$169.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.625118 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 6,400 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,960.00. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.