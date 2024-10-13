Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 9,391 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. The company has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

