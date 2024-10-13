Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $279.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $279.81.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.