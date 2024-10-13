Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $11.25 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $493.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.27. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

