Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $25.01 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.23% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,358,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 90,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,850,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,476,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

KNSL stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.03. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

