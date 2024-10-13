Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $9.11 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,640 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GPC opened at $137.24 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

