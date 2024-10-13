Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 3,453 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Republic Services by 399.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $204.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.37. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

