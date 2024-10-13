Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $81.61 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

