cat in a dogs world Self Reported Market Cap Tops $597.12 Million (MEW)

cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $597.12 million and $107.30 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.69 or 0.00254240 BTC.
cat in a dogs world Profile
cat in a dogs world’s launch date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.
cat in a dogs world Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cat in a dogs world should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.