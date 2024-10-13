Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Catalyst Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 10,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

About Catalyst Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLST Free Report ) by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the period. Catalyst Bancorp accounts for about 2.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.54% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

