Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.02. 2,110,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.45 and a 200 day moving average of $349.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $403.60. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

