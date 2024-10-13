Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $35.57 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $35.57 million and $1.16 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,554,166 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Celo Dollar has a current supply of 57,241,566.21607361 with 35,554,165.61936053 in circulation. The last known price of Celo Dollar is 1.00027953 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,521,484.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celo.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

