Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Cut to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LEU opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $968.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.32. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $69.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 337,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 382.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 176,431 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.