Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $151.88 and last traded at $151.77. Approximately 1,071,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,744,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.62.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

