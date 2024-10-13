CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 904 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after buying an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $55,425,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $476.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.93.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

