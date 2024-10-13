CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $9,332,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

