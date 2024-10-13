CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 157 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $151,402,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,138,000 after acquiring an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $604.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $611.59. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $572.03 and a 200 day moving average of $505.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

