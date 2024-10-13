CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 2,295 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 23.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $153.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $132.13.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

