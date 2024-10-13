CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $254.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.59. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $142.87 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

