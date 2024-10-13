CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 1,430 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $61.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

