CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 927 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

XOM opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

