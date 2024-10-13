CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $3,570,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

