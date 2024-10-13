China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. 3,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,208. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.10.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equities analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

