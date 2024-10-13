Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.18

Chromia (CHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. Chromia has a market cap of $148.86 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chromia has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 829,396,810 tokens. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (CHR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chromia has a current supply of 829,396,593.5998. The last known price of Chromia is 0.18384761 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $6,094,217.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chromia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

