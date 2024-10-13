Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lifted by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

CB opened at $286.83 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $205.64 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

