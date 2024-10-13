Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

