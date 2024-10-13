Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Boosted by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.05. 1,347,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

