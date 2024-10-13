Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 579.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 111.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $208.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $211.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.01 and a 200-day moving average of $187.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

