Citigroup Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $445.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $380.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.56.

Shares of CAT opened at $402.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.45 and a 200 day moving average of $349.37. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 116,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $926,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

