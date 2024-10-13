Citigroup Initiates Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.29.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.53%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after buying an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $82,581,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $66,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $69,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.