Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after buying an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,971 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 700,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 587,115 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.