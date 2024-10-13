City State Bank Acquires 4,403 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,741 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17,602.4% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,043,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,378 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,026,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.