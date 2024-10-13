City State Bank Acquires 9,935 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. City State Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 774.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 125,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 71,603 shares during the period.

VWOB opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

