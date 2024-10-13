City State Bank Buys 198 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

City State Bank boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $385.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.13 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.97.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

