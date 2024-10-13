City State Bank Buys 4,110 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after buying an additional 7,203,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,094.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,812,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

