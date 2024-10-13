City State Bank Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

City State Bank boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.95. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $170.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

