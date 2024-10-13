City State Bank Has $566,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

City State Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $583.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.