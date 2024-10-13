City State Bank Has $566,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

City State Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $583.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
